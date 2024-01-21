Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.83

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $16.09. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 55,197 shares traded.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $140.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples bought 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $59,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,884,073.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

