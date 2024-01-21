Comparing Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lipocine has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lipocine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -54.96% -51.42% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -93.83% -219.83% -91.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lipocine and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lipocine and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $500,000.00 40.11 -$10.76 million ($3.14) -1.20 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $14.40 million 0.07 -$10.61 million ($6.82) -0.02

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lipocine. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lipocine and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lipocine beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipocine



Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1154 for postpartum depression; LPCN 2101 for women with epilepsy; and LPCN 1148, a novel prodrug of testosterone, testosterone laurate for the management of decompensated cirrhosis. It also develops LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which has completed Phase II testing; LPCN 1111, an oral TRT product of testosterone tridecanoate for once daily dosing, which has completed Phase II clinical testing; and LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxy progesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals



NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through traditional and digital beauty retailers and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

