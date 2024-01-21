Comparing Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) & Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumitomo Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stoneridge and Sumitomo Electric Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $899.92 million 0.52 -$14.06 million ($0.29) -58.41 Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A $15.08 0.86

Profitability

Sumitomo Electric Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Stoneridge and Sumitomo Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -0.81% -0.80% -0.33% Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stoneridge and Sumitomo Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sumitomo Electric Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stoneridge presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.39%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Sumitomo Electric Industries.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Sumitomo Electric Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It also offers security alarms and convenience applications, such as parking sensors and rearview cameras, audio and infotainment systems, and telematics products. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies. It also provides fiber optics products; fusion splicer and accessories; data center solutions; intelligent transport systems; remote monitoring systems; NanoPlug series; CATV systems; set top boxes; optical transceiver modules, and optical and wireless devices; AirMT, non-contact multi-fiber interconnects; and low profile fiber-array for silicon photonics. In addition, the company offers electronic wires; flexible printed circuits; heat-shrinkable tubings; cladded/plated and electroplated wires; spiral shielded and electronic wires; cross linked fluorine resins; coaxial cables; flat components; plated and alloy wires; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; and RGB laser modules. Further, it provides various energy and environment systems; products for railway and transport machinery; steel wires for springs; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; magnet wires; diamond/CBN grinding wheels; PC steel wires and high-strength shear reinforcement; drills/endmills; CBN/PCD; milling and turning tools; laser optics; and magnesium alloy parts. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Electric Wire & Cable Works and changed its name to Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. in 1939. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.