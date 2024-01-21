Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,874 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $249.09. 397,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.12.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

