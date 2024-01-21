Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.19. The stock had a trading volume of 102,260,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,578,496. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $674.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average is $245.12.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

