Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 14,195 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1,211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVGE opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.84.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

