Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,867 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

