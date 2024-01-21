Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $106.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 18.3% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $106,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $239.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average of $222.92. The company has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $239.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

