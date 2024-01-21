Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $1.42 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $171.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.