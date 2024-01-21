Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,819,000 after acquiring an additional 162,385 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $332,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $137.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

