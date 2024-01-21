Compass Ion Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $54.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.