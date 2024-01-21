Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.92. 788,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $249.89.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

