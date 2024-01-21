Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.41.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
