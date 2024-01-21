Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,298 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FAST stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.34. 7,807,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,333. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

