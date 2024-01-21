Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 800,314 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,314 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

