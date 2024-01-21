Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

