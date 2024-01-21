Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $4.87 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 0.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $515,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,487.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,589.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,688.76. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,127.80.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

