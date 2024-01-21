Conflux Trading Down 0.2% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $690.73 million and approximately $27.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,601.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00170271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.28 or 0.00577571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00378784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00181218 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,963,091,990 coins and its circulating supply is 3,650,601,592 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,962,987,183.62 with 3,650,487,171.43 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19012941 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $39,138,469.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

