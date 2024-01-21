Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Position Cut by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 410,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 421,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 199,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Construction Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.