Contrasting OneMedNet (ONMD) and Its Peers

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OneMedNet to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,091.15% -108.10% -23.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OneMedNet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 48 774 1260 31 2.60

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 12.31%. Given OneMedNet’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s competitors have a beta of 5.54, meaning that their average share price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -2.26 OneMedNet Competitors $1.64 billion $80.53 million 11.20

OneMedNet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OneMedNet competitors beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

