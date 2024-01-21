Contrasting Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 8.94 -$6.75 billion ($6.03) -2.57 Fisker $73.13 million 3.78 -$547.50 million ($1.44) -0.55

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.8% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -148.97% -42.17% -29.50% Fisker -638.74% -113.17% -26.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rivian Automotive and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 0 7 15 0 2.68 Fisker 4 3 3 0 1.90

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.88%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $4.22, indicating a potential upside of 435.00%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Fisker on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

