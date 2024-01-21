Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 141 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $730,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,149.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,888 shares of company stock worth $18,480,404. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.