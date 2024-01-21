Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,288 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.