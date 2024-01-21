Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $602,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
