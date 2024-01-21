Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $285.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

