Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $204.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $207.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.