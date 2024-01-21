Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93. General Electric has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $130.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

