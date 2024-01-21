Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 368 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

