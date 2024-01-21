Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Costamare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $400.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Costamare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costamare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 164,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

