Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 39.6% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $694.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $635.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $696.13. The company has a market cap of $308.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

