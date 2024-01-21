Counos Coin (CCA) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00170088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009640 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.