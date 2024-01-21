Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,290 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 61,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 148,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $31.90 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

