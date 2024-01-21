Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,010 Shares of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $828.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

