Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

