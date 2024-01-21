Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

