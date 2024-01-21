Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.