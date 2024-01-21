Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

