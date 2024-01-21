Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 8,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 458.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 193,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWM stock opened at $192.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average is $184.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

