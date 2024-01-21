Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

