Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 691,295,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,745,712,372.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

