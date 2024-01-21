Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

LOW opened at $220.01 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

