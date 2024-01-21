Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,703 Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICOW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 65,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,322,000.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

ICOW stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $720.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

