Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 731 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

