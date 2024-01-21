Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 92 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 98,059.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $240.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day moving average is $229.47. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

