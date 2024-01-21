Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,226,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,327,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,678,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

