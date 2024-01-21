Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,481 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Busey worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,287,000 after buying an additional 279,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,797,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,656,000 after buying an additional 498,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,800 shares of company stock worth $312,409. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

