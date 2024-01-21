Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.