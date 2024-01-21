CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.47.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

