Craig Hallum Raises LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $50.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

RAMP opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.09. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 25.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,843,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 378,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 202.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

