CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $290.54 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $290.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,841.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

